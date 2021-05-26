GRANGER — A Granger man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. Granger Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Bailey Ave. and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police records. Medical treatment was provided without success.
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 509-854-2656, on Facebook, or CrimeStoppers can also be reached at 800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.