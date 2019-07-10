YAKIMA — A stolen purple Honda caught a deputy’s eye last Wednesday afternoon, especially since a BOLO for the vehicle was issued.
The deputy, in a narrative submitted during the July 5 preliminary hearing for Josafa E. Guadarrama, 20, of Granger in Yakima County Superior Court said he followed the vehicle and confirmed it was reported stolen.
A pursuit from Toppenish to outside city limits ensued, and the deputy said the driver, later identified as Guadarrama, drove at speeds reaching 80 mph on country roads.
The pursuit was terminated when deemed too dangerous on Winnaway Road, but the driver stopped not far away before getting out and fleeing on foot.
The passenger approached the deputy to provide information, and Guadarrama was arrested after being located in a field.
Charges requested include possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Guadarrama is set to be arraigned July 19, and bail was set at $3,000.
