YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a sexual offender who has been released from jail and is reported to live in Granger.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Dalfino Bob Sandoval, 47, is reported to live in the 200th block of East Granger.
Sandoval was convicted in July 1993 of rape of a child in the first degree. He has no known aliases.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call 509-574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
