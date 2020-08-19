GRANGER — Yesica E. Valencia, 22, of Granger was injured Sunday, Aug. 16, in a single car rollover at 6:40 a.m. near Indian Church Road.
Valencia was transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
Officers indicated she was driving a 2008 silver Nissan Sentra northbound on State Route 223, two miles south of Granger, when her vehicle left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll.
She was charged with driving under the influence.
