SUNNYSIDE — When the weather began to turn chaotic late afternoon Saturday, tumultuous winds picked up, scattered rain fell and the thunder of bullets rang out close to the busy intersection of Ninth Street and the 800 block of Yakima Valley Highway as multiple calls of shots fired were received by the Police Department at 3:15 p.m.
According to Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey, a 42-year-old male while accompanied by his wife, was struck by gunfire from a lone suspect who fled the scene and remains at large. The victim was transported by his wife in a private vehicle to Astria Sunnyside Hospital Emergency. Officers discovered the vehicle while at the hospital and were able to determine the couple were victims.
The victim’s wife was not shot, and the case doesn’t appear to be gang related, Bailey said. He noted investigators don’t have a motive for the shooting, but they have some leads of who the suspect is. However, officers haven’t been able to thoroughly interview the shooting victim due to the medical treatment being provided as of Monday, June 1.
Officials have been unable to confirm the victim’s address or city because of a previous court order. Detectives have not provided any information about the suspect for public release at this time. Meanwhile, there were no reports of anyone else being hurt in the shooting.
Adrian Reyes, along with a group of bystanders were waiting for their food to-go orders around 5 p.m. while watching crime scene personnel place orange cones with black numbers next to evidence on the street. They stood behind the billowing yellow police line attached to the El Mejor Taquito truck’s backside, parked adjacent to Big Smoke and Vape shop at 821 Yakima Valley Hwy.
“We need to protect each other,” Reyes bluntly conveyed when he spoke about the violence which broke out in the midst of the community and was looking to see if there was any distinguishing colors of evidence other than blood left behind on the street. “Hopefully, they (police) know who these guys are.”
Approximately 10 to 12 shots were fired, shell casings spread across the roadway. On the east side of Ninth Street was a large pool of blood on the sidewalk. A tent canopy was secured over the evidence to protect it from the rain. Two additional canopies were anchored down on the west side by the food truck which protected on-scene evidence.
“I was concerned about the weather,” Commander Bailey explained while discussing how he designated evidence in orange spray paint. “By at least getting the marks down before the rain and everything started, we had an opportunity for the paint to dry.”
Indicators were put down on the street to clearly identify a pathway, which identified a trail between the two lines, making it easy for the 10-member crime scene unit not to step onto small blood samplings and contaminate the evidence.
Pink spray paint highlighted elongated numbers, which complimented the streetscape after hitting the water and spreading out on the asphalt. The investigation was active until about 6 p.m.
“Once we had our swabs and photographs and we had collected everything that we needed – we’ve got a good working relationship with the fire department, they brought the fire truck down and we poured some bleach on it (the blood)and took a broom to it and cleaned up the sidewalk,” Commander Bailey reported.
The commander urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sunnyside Police Department and ask to speak with Detective Melissa Heeren at 837-2120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.