WAPATO – Stephen Michael Earl Dawson, 28, of Wapato has been identified as the victim in a shooting Sunday night on the 600 block of South Tieton Avenue, Yakima County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said Tuesday morning.
According to the YSO deputies on scene, along with a Wapato police officer, to find the injured man. CPR was immediately started by law enforcement until the medics arrived. The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was withheld until next of kin could be notified. An autopsy was held Tuesday morning.
Currently no suspects have been arrested and YSO detectives are continuing to investigate the crime, Schilperoort said.
If anyone with information regarding this homicide are asked to call Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
