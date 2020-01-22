TOPPENISH — After leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through the Yakima Valley Thursday, Jan. 16, Josh Tucker-Jonas, 24, is being held in Yakima County Jail on a $25,000 bail.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies spotted Tucker-Jonas driving a Toyota 4-Runner, reported stolen out of Moxee, headed eastbound on I-82 near milepost 40.
When YCSO deputies attempted to make a traffic stop at Exit 50 near Toppenish, the suspect took off continuing eastbound State Route 22, reaching speeds upwards of 85 mph on icy roads. The chase ended in Wapato near Shields Road.
Both Tucker-Jonas and his passenger Courtney M. Gorham, 22, were taken into custody.
Tucker-Jonas made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday, Jan. 17, facing seven charges of criminal activities including eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was held for driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and making/having burglary tools.
Gorman was held for obstructing a law enforcement officer and later released.
