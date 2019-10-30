PROSSER — West Benton County Fire Rescue fire crew were called out to control 14 fires Monday, Oct. 28, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., spurred by winds.
Fire Chief Seth Johnson reported that the onset of high winds just before 8 p.m. aided in spreading the fires, making it difficult to control the blazes.
Firemen from eight neighboring fire districts aided in fires, which included a detached shop, power pole fires, orchard ground waste, and natural ground cover.
Monday was a burn day in Benton County and some of the fires were whipped back into full fires, the Chief reported on the West Benton County Facebook page.
He reminds anyone doing outdoors burning to make sure all fires are completely out and cold before leaving them unattended.
