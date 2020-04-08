TOPPENISH — 27-year-old Fernando Diaz faced a preliminary hearing on April 7 in front of Judge Blaine G. Gibson for domestic violence felony harassment, resisting arrest, domestic violence malicious mischief in the third degree, malicious mischief in the second degree, and two counts of third degree assault for spitting at officers while claiming to have COVID-19.
On Monday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of domestic harassment.
The reporting party reported her son, Diaz, had taken a hammer and damaged the living room floor then threatened to kill her.
Diaz is known to be a highly violent offender, so Officers Martinez and Vanderhoof of the Toppenish Police Department and an assist sergeant from Zillah Police Department were on the scene.
The officers did an exterior and interior check of the house noticing the extensive damage to the floor, but Diaz was not on the property.
Officers noticed him in an alley nearby and lawfully ordered Diaz to halt, but he refused to. He was arrested shortly after.
According to court documents, Diaz was being extremely uncooperative and aggressive towards the officers.
He claimed to have COVID-19, was spitting and at one point, threw up. Officers placed a spit mask to prevent from an officer being spat at.
Diaz was seen by a fire/aid crew and his vitals returned as normal.
On the way to Yakima Department of Corrections, Diaz managed to lift the spit mask and spat at Officer Martinez and Officer Vanderhoof through a narrow opening between the divider inside the car. Diaz also violently kicked the passenger doors, resulting in the vehicle being taken out of service to be repaired. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
