YAKIMA COUNTY — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Department will begin implementing the use of body cameras for their deputies on Monday, August 15 with training having ended on August 4.
These cameras will be used by the deputies when on patrol and out in the field. They will be used in providing video evidence that can be used by prosecution in cases, as evidence when determining whether allegations made against deputies are valid and as a way to try and foster trust between the public and deputies.
