RICHLAND — Jordan M. Rodriguez, 22, of Sunnyside was injured as a result of a two-car collision Monday, Nov. 11 when her vehicle was struck by a 2015 SUV driven by Kenneth R. Reade, 46, of Pendleton, Ore.
Both were transported to Kadlec Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries sustained in the incident.
Reade was traveling southbound on Hanford Route 10 when his vehicle struck Rodriguez’s 2018 Ford Fusion, which was traveling northbound on State Route 225 at State Route 240 intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
Inattention was listed as the cause of the collision and Reade was cited for failing to yield right of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.