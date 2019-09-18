PATTERSON — A Pasco man is being charged with negligent driving after rolling a Ford LT9000 water tanker while trying to negotiate a left turn from State Route 221 onto Prior Road, a Washington State Patrol recorded.
Although the driver, Jose Espindola-Zamora, 21, was reportedly not injured, he was transported to the Prosser Memorial Health following the incident at noon, Sept. 11.
The memo said the driver failed to make the turn due to equipment failure and lack of proper training.
