SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely, a member of the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit (YVSIU), has provided an update on the shooting incident involving two Sunnyside police officers that occurred on Sept. 17.
Deputies from the Yakima Sheriff’s Office (YSO) were dispatched in response to a violation of a domestic violence no contact order involving 63-year-old Sunnyside man, Guadalupe Mejia Sr. Mejia was intoxicated, attempted to evade police intervention, and rammed his vehicle into marked police vehicles, according to court documents.
Sunnyside Police Department was called on to assist and suffered car damage from Mejia’s vehicular assault.
Assisting Sunnyside officers M. Ausland and J. Chiprez attempted to disable Mejia’s vehicle by discharging their firearms at his vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently disabled by a ramming technique by YSO Deputy Hunt on the 700 block of North 16th Street. Mejia was then arrested and held on a $250,000 bond.
Officers Ausland and Chiprez were not injured during the incident and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to Capt. Seely, the case was originally going to be bifurcated – split the case into two separate investigations – between the YSO and the YVSIU, the latter of which investigating the application of the use of force by the two Sunnyside police, Officers Ausland and Chiprez and the pursuit intervention technique used by the YSO Deputy Hunt.
The violation of a no contact order, pursuit and assault was originally assigned to YSO and Washington State Patrol investigated the DUI.
Capt. Seely confirmed after further discussion with Prosecutor Joseph Brusic, “…it became apparent the investigation would need to be consolidated.”
He added, “YPD Det. Drew Shaw is nearing completion of the search warrant on the defendant’s vehicle. We are mainly interested in recovering the bullets lodged in the vehicle’s outer skin and their trajectory.”
Written statements from Officers Ausland and Chiprez were received and have been added to the investigative file.
Capt. Seely stated the search warrant has been completed and will be reviewed by Brusic this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.