WAPATO — Law enforcement was called to the 1300 block of North Track Road after midnight, March 15, regarding a man appearing to be deceased in his home.
According to police documents prepared by Detective Sergeant J. Towell, a man in his 50s was found in his residence deceased. His identity will not be revealed at this time because his next of kin has yet to be located.
Yakama Nation Police secured the scene for the ensuing investigation and Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to cover the homicide related event.
On March 16, a juvenile male was taken into custody by the Yakima County Sheriff Detectives and was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility for murder.
