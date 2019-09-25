TOPPENISH — A report of a juvenile male displaying and pointing a firearm at other youths in the 600 block of East First Avenue lead to the arrest of a 13-year-old juvenile suspect booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Jail on Friday, Sept. 13, according to a Toppenish Police report.
The investigation found that the suspect identified as a Buena resident, had been threatening five other juveniles, ages 7 to 14, the report read.
The juvenile was taken into custody with the help of the Yakima Sheriff Office deputies and Toppenish police in the 100 block of Morrow Lane in Buena.
The suspect was found with the handgun used in the incident, was booked into the juvenile jail of six counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful display of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
