GRANDVIEW — Jose Luis Gonzalez, 33, of Grandview faced a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on July 16 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with suspended license, obstruction, and an unattended hit and run – he is being held on a $25,000 bond.
According to court records, on July 15 at 2:10 a.m. while on uniformed patrol, Sergeant M. Fairchild observed a red 1991 Honda Civic traveling south on the 1000 block of Cherry Lane. Sgt. Fairchild noted a recent report of a stolen vehicle bearing the same model, make, and color from the previous night.
The southbound vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed from Sgt. Fairchild’s patrol car and the suspect of the vehicle made an abrupt turn east into an orchard as stated in court documents.
The suspect’s vehicle struck the tree causing damage to it and the car as well as striking another vehicle at a residential address.
Sgt. Fairchild detailed how the suspect exited the vehicle and ran northeast of Sgt. Fairchild’s location into the orchard. Responding units set a perimeter and announced the deploying of a K-9 Unit by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The K-9 tracked Gonzalez hiding in an apple tree where officers then identified him and took him into custody.
