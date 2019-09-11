GRANDVIEW — The cause of the Kenyon Zero Storage fire on Monday, Sept. 2, which caused $1,812,000 in damages, is still under investigation reported Fire Chief Pat Mason last Friday.
Firemen were able to contain the fire by 11:30 p.m., but it took an additional 12 hours to bring the fire completely under control in the 16,000 square foot building, located at 231 Grandridge Rd.
The Chief said the structure sustained heat and smoke damage to the entire inside of the building. The contents were destroyed due to heat, smoke and water damage.
“We have narrowed the source of the fire to one area, but we’re still waiting for the fire marshal to determine the fire cause,” Mason said.
Fire crews from Sunnyside and Mabton, West Benton Fire and Rescue and Yakima County Fire District No.5 worked through the night to bring the fire under control.
“We had 38 firefighters on the scene during the initial blaze,” Mason remarked.
“Firefighters continued to monitor the site Tuesday, (Sept. 3) and Wednesday, (Sept. 4) putting out occasional smoldering hot spots,” he added.
For the time being the Kenyon Zero Storage company with warehouses in Prosser and Pasco, will wait for the insurance adjusters to compete their investigations.
Meanwhile, Grandview-Prosser warehouse operations manager Alan Stone was out Friday morning assessing the destruction of product stored in the cold food storage unit.
According to Mason, a large portion of the product stored in the warehouse belonged to Darigold.
