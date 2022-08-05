TOPPENISH — Law enforcement agencies including the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshals Service were able to arrest a known and wanted gang member on Tuesday, August 2.
Lane Phipps, 26, is a known Sureño gang member and is wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynnwood Police officers on July 5.
The law enforcement agencies were able to narrow down Phipps’ location to the 10000 block of Larue Road in Toppenish. He attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody and booked into the Yakima County Jail on his warrant for attempted murder in the second-degree, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Detectives from the Lynnwood Police Department arrived in Yakima and transported Phipps back to Lynnwood, Wash.
