TOPPENISH — Law enforcement agencies including the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshals Service were able to arrest a known and wanted gang member on Tuesday, August 2.

Lane Phipps, 26, is a known Sureño gang member and is wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynnwood Police officers on July 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.