SUNNYSIDE — On May 1, Ricardo Cuevas Chavez of Yakima, 56, and Adrian Garcia Perez of Sunnyside, 29, were arrested and are being held on burglary in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
At 1:12 a.m. on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Chavez and his tenant Perez broke down an adjoining door in his residence and entered another tenant’s rented space.
The victim attempted to jump out of the window to flee, however, Chavez grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled him back into the residence where Chavez then assaulted the victim with Perez close behind, according to court documents.
Both Chavez and Perez are being held and faced preliminary hearings on May 5.
