GRANGER — Fire units from around the Lower Valley aided Granger City firefighters Monday, Nov. 4 as they battled a fire in the abandoned grain elevator, 100 block of E Avenue.
The 50-foot tall wooden commercial structure was fully involved with flames bursting from the north side of the building when 28 firemen arrived on the scene at 9:20 p.m., according to Volunteer Incident Commander Ken Shipman of the Granger Fire Department.
Shipman reported the fire was knocked down and an offensive interior fire attack was attempted shortly after a laddered fire rig arrived on the scene. Interior fire crews found dangerous building and fire conditions with partial structure collapse and falling debris.
They were removed and after talking to the building owner Mark Arstein, it was decided to let the structure burn in a controlled manner, overnight, secondary to unsafe interior conditions and firefighter safety.
The fire scene was monitored throughout the night to ensure there was no fire spread.
Units cleared the scene at Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4:21 a.m.
The structure suffered an estimated $50,000 loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Agencies involved included Granger Fire, Zillah Fire, Toppenish Fire, Sunnyside Fire, Grandview Fire, Yakima County Fire District #5, PP&L, Granger Public Works, Granger Police.
The structure reportedly was a former feed mill that had not been in regular use in the past 10 years, Shipman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.