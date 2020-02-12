YAKIMA —Jacob Jessie Solis, 30, of Sunnyside is being held on theft of a motor vehicle charges. Solis was seen on surveillance footage at Legends Casino in Toppenish on Jan. 20 taking a hanging jacket from a chair then exiting the casino where he located keys in the jacket pocket. The video captures Solis using the panic button on the key fob to locate the vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, which he then enters and drives away.
The vehicle was recovered by Oregon Tribal Police on Jan. 28.
Solis returned to Legends Casino on Feb. 3 where Yakima Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived and placed him in custody where he is being held on $10,000 bail.
