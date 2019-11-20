SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Sheriff Office announced a change of address for Joaquin Mendoza Aguirre, 29, a Level II offender to the 11100 block of East Alexander Road in Sunnyside.
He served a jail term for assault in the third-degree with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment in 2014.
He is not wanted at this time by law enforcement.
