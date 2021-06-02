The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a sex offender address change.
Level II offender Nicholas Devin Roy, 28, has moved to the 300th block of N Shaker Church Road in White Swan. Roy was convicted in November 2013 for indecent liberties, and again in September 2017 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
These individuals have served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and are not currently wanted by law enforcement.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
