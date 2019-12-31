YAKIMA — Yakima County Sheriff Office has released information about address changes of two registered level II sex offenders.
Paulo Cortez Castellon, 55, has moved to North First Avenue and is required to make weekly check-ins at the Yakima Sheriff Office.
He was convicted of rape in the third-degree in April 28, 2004. He has served the sentence set by the courts.
Dylan Anthony Russell DiPaula, 25, has also registered a change of address.
DiPaula who was convicted May 12, 2013 of child molestation in the first degree, has moved to 600 block of North Sixth Ave.
They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.