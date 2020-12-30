GRANGER — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of transient offender, Mario Michael Rodriguez, who has been released from jail and checked in near the 12/14 Granger Travel Plaza, Granger.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
The Sunnyside Sun ensures to publish persons on the transient offender list as they do not have a fixed address and are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level III offender Rodriguez, 32, was reported to have checked in Granger during the week of Dec. 15.
Rodriguez was convicted in Dec. 2001 for child molestation in the first degree and in Aug. 2010 for rape of a child in the third degree. His aliases are Mario M. Rodriguez and Mario Michel Rodriguez.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
