GRANDVIEW — Daniel Robert Rivera, 40, a registered Level III sex offender has moved to the 900 block of Hillcrest Street, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office press release, issued pursuant to RCW 4.24.550,which allows the agency to inform the public of a sex offender release.
Rivera is described as a having blue eyes and brown hair. He was convicted of child molestation in the second-degree May 2, 2007.
He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
