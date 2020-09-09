YAKIMA COUNTY — County Sheriff’s Office reports that Level III transient offender Shawn Allen Crews, 49, has changed his address. As a transient, he must check in weekly at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently living under a bridge off North First Street, near the Union Gospel Mission, in Yakima.
He is not currently wanted by the law enforcement having served time for rape in the first degree in March 30, 1995 and indecent liberties in March 19, 1986.
