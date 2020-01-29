YAKIMA — Christian Stanley Gonzalez, 26, of Grandview is awaiting arraignment in relation to a drive-by shooting in Toppenish on Monday, Jan. 20.
His court date is set as Feb. 4 in Superior Court on charges of first- and second-degree assault, possession of a stolen car, two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting, harassment and vehicle prowling.
Gonzales is accused of shooting two individuals in the 800 block of West First Avenue, sending both to the Toppenish hospital, according to Yakima Sheriff Office deputies.
He is being held in the Yakima County Jail on a $500,000 bail.
