YAKIMA — Lower valley residents making their preliminary appearances in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday faced charges ranging from possession of controlled substance to hit- and-run driving.
Antonio Guillen, 35, of Granger was stopped by Sunnyside Police officers Jan. 17 and held on charges of possession of methamphetamine and third-degree assault after he assaulted a police officer during a welfare check. He was later booked into Sunnyside city jail and held until his court appearance.
Also appearing in Commissioner Susan Arb’s courtroom Tuesday was Nicolas Luna Dominguez, 28, of Prosser, arrested by Washington State Patrol officers on I-82 near Milepost 52, Sunday, Jan. 19. Dominguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, obstructing, false statement and driving without the ignition interlock.
Kayla Sorchych, 19, of Grandview faced charges of third-degree assault in Superior Court, after having resisted arrest and assaulted a law enforcement officer in the 700 block of Krough Road Jan. 19. She was being sought in relation to a domestic violence incident when she was apprehended by Yakima County Sheriff deputies.
Arnoldo Contreras, 18, of Sunnyside was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and hit-and-run unattended made his County Superior Court appearance Tuesday.
Arrested Sunday, Jan. 1, at a location on Tear Road and the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway, Contreras reportedly fled the scene of the accident after the vehicle he was driving slid down a canal embankment. He was arrested a short time later and booked into Yakima County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.