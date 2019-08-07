SUNNYSIDE — A rear end collision at the intersection of State Route 241 (Sunnyside-Mabton Highway) and Willowcrest Road resulted in charges of following to close for a Mabton woman Tuesday, July 30, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
State troopers cited Teresa S. Vargas, 48, with following too close just after 2 p.m., after her 2007 Kia Sorento SUV struck a 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Van, driven by Jose A. Rebollar-Molina, who was injured in the crash.
Both vehicles were southbound on State Route 241 when Rebollar-Molina vehicle slowed to turn left onto Willowcrest Rd. Vargas’ vehicle failed to stop striking the other car.
Rebollar-Molina was taken by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Vargas’ car was totaled at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.
