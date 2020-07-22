PROSSER — Mabton man, Kirk W. Wheeler, 60, has died after a traffic collision at milepost 80 on Interstate 82 on Saturday, July 18 at 4:49 a.m.
According to the report by the Washington State Patrol, Wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-82 when he crossed into the median into the westbound lanes. As Wheeler crossed into the westbound lane, he struck a semi-truck.
Wheeler was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved. The collision is still under investigation.
