KENNEWICK — The public’s help is needed in seeking the whereabouts of two Mabton men being sought in connection with the theft of three all-terrain vehicles on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from Yakima Valley Orchards property near Grandview.
The Benton County Sheriff Office Deputies, working with Grandview police, recovered two of the ATVs the following day.
Two females were stopped and arrested by the Grandview officers after they were spotted pulling a stolen trailer loaded with the vehicles, according to a BCSO report.
The third ATV was recovered from a Mabton residence.
Officers reported both women, whose names have not been released, were booked into Benton County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Information is being sought regarding the at-large suspects, Victor M. Fernandez, 28, and Juan “Johnny” Angel Diaz, 27, both of Mabton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff Office at 509-628-0333.
