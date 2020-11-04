YAKIMA — Perla Rodriguez-Sanchez of Mabton made her preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court, Thursday, Oct. 30 facing charges of second-degree theft.
According to court records, Rodriguez-Sanchez, 17, admitted she had stolen money from the cash register at the Yakima Walmart Store between August and September before she was fired.
She told Yakima Police Detective I. Hernandez that she had stolen some of the money to help her father with the rent, although, she maintained her father didn’t know of the theft.
She allegedly stolen $1,405 between Aug. 1 and Sept. 13. Her image was captured on the store surveillance footage as the suspect in the reported thefts.
Officer Hernandez asked the judge for a pre-trial release for Rodriguez-Sanchez, in hopes of rehabilitation due to age and limited criminal history which was granted.
