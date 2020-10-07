BENTON COUNTY — Norma L. Payan of Mabton, 49, was involved in a collision on Cold Creek Road, 25 miles west of Richland, on Oct. 6 at approximately 6:30 a.m. and was transported to Prosser Memorial Health due to injuries.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Payan was headed westbound on State Route 24 when she slowed to turn northbound on Cold Creek Road when the vehicle behind her, a 2000 Ford F250 struck her vehicle from behind, totaling her 1993 Honda Accord.
Wesley P. Root, 70, of Yakima was charged with following too close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.