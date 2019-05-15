YAKIMA — A Grandview man is in Yakima County Jail after a series of threats and assaults upon his girlfriend last Monday and Tuesday.
Hector Felipe Garsia, 34, will be arraigned May 22 for first-degree domestic violence assault, felony harassment, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and intimidating a witness.
His bail is set at $100,000.
According to a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson on May 8, Garsia physically assaulted his girlfriend on May 6 and 7.
Someone she trusted picked her up and documented her injuries after the first of three assault situations.
Later that day, at an address on Wallace Way, Garsia confronted the victim, and threatened her with a gun to the head. The gun discharged into the air, missing the victim, documents state.
The following day, at a third location, Garsia contacted the victim again. He hit her, and she contacted family members before calling police.
Garsia fled before officers arrived, documents state.
He is a documented gang member, whom family members said has threatened to have the girlfriend’s children killed, documents show.
He is also a convicted felon, who is ineligible to possess a gun.
