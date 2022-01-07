Sunnyside Police cited and released 31-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez last week for the assault of 34-year-old Ramon Alcantar.
Cmdr. Scott Bailey said it’s believed that an argument arose out of a debt that was owed and during the situation, Rodriguez attacked Alcantar with a wooden bat.
Alcantar was treated and released from Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.