YAKIMA — A Grandview man made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court last Wednesday, May 15, after being arrested for selling drugs near the Sunnyside Jack in the Box.
Giovanni Cervantes III, 18, was released on his own recognizance pending a May 29 arraignment for possession of marijuana.
He was arrested May 14 after a five-month Law Enforcement Against Drug Task Force investigation during which Cervantes is accused of selling undercover agents marijuana and a prescription medication on more than one occasion.
A narrative submitted to the court states Cervantes was advertising his willingness to sell the drugs via social media.
