UNION GAP — Wapato man Ronnie E. Fadness, 64, is being charged with speeding too fast for conditions and causing damage to three other vehicles.
Fadness was westbound on Interstate 82, three miles east of Union Gap when he lost control of his vehicle and caused a domino effect collision.
Hunter M. Lynn, 22, of Walla Walla struck Fadness’s vehicle after it came to rest in the roadway. Jodie Hensley, 84, of Yakima stuck Lynn’s vehicle and Kristie Delarosa, 44, struck Hensley’s vehicle.
Fadness was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital while the other three drivers remained uninjured with reportable damage to their vehicles.
