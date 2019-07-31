SUNNYSIDE — Leopoldo I. Mendoza, 20, of Outlook, who was arrested Friday morning on charges of domestic violence assault, made a preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court Monday, July 29.
He was arrested by Sunnyside police officers last Friday night near Outlook after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend by strangulation, then fleeing the Rouse Road residence, according to the arresting officer’s narrative presented in court.
The victim fought back, after telling Mendoza to leave several times, slapping him in self-defense, the report continued.
Mendoza was also charged with theft of the victim’s cell phone and driving with a suspended license.
