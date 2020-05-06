GRANDVIEW — Juan Antonio Bobadilla, 28, of Grandview is being held for unlawful imprisonment, assault in the fourth-degree, malicious mischief in the third-degree, and interfering with reporting of domestic violence in Yakima County Jail.
Bobadilla faced a preliminary appearance on Monday, May 4 in front of Judge David A. Elofson and is being held on $7,500 for his alleged charges, according to court documents.
In the early hours of May 1, Grandview officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Davie Road to a report of a physical domestic violence.
Grandview officers had already been to the residence due to a verbal argument between Bobadilla and the reporting party. Officer Rubalcava arrived on the scene and contacted the reporting party.
According to court documents, the victim, wife of Bobadilla, stated her husband had become aggressive and would not allow her to leave the residence.
The victim then stated Bobadilla held her hostage and took her phone away when she attempted to call police.
Bobadilla had become intoxicated and when the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket, she picked it up to call 911 as she locked herself in the bathroom.
Bobadilla broke down the bathroom door in order to prevent her from making the call.
Officer Rubalcava noted the $300 worth of damage to the door and frame and the marks on the victim’s person.
Officer Rubalcava contacted Bobadilla who claimed nothing happened and he was only concerned with getting his car keys back from the victim.
