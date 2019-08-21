YAKIMA — Sunnyside police arrested a man who claimed his girlfriend slipped during an altercation in the 1700 block of Guernsey St., on Aug. 5.
Jair Facio-Perez, 28, appeared in Yakima Superior Court, Aug. 8, on charges of assault second degree domestic violence, following his arrest by Sunnyside police on Aug. 5.
He allegedly was upset with the victim over a “…male who had communicated with her via Snapchat,” according to the record filed with the court.
According to the report, following his arrest, he pushed her down and attempted to strangle the victim. He, however, said “…she slipped and that was how she hurt her leg.”
At the time of the altercation, the suspect and victim were in a dating relationship and living together, the report stated.
