YAKIMA — Genaro Matias Perez, 27, of Grandview faces a second-degree child molestation charge after allegedly trying to molest a member of his family.
The girl’s mother reported several incidents during which he allegedly entered the girl’s room for immoral purposes, according to a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court from the Grandview Police Department.
Perez’s preliminary hearing on the matter was Tuesday, June 4. Judge Michael G. McCarthy determined there is probable cause for a June 18 arraignment.
Perez is out of jail on pre-trial release.
