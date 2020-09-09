YAKIMA — Toppenish police arrested Tyler Allen Rodriguez, 29, of Grandview Saturday, Sept. 5, after he was stopped on South Alder Street for failure to display a rear license plate, according to court records presented at his preliminary hearing before Yakima Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Toppenish Officer R. Castaneda, upon further inspection saw a temporary license tag in the rear tinted window of the vehicle.
Rodriguez had no driver license on his person at the time and said the car belonged to his girlfriend.
It was learned that he had an expired driver’s license and a no contact order against Jennie O’Brien, 34, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Officer Castaneda placed Rodriguez in custody for having violated the no- contact order. He also had two previous no contact violations.
He is being held in Yakima County jail.
