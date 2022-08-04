OUTLOOK — Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a house fire on the 900 block of S. Lester Road on Wednesday, August 3.
Deputies arrived to find one deceased male, identified as Jose Martiniano Rodriguez, 60 of Outlook, in the front yard of the home. One other injured male at the scene, son of Rodriguez, received first aid and was transported to a nearby hospital. The son had also been a victim in a drive-by shooting on the freeway the day prior. It is unknown if the same suspect(s) were involved in both incidents.
(0) comments
