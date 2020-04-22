GRANDVIEW — One man was killed, another injured in a rooster fight gathering late Sunday night, April 19, in the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Road, near Charvet Road.
The Sunday shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m. and is the 12th death in the county this year.
The deceased has not been identified and law enforcement is seeking the help from the public regarding information about the homicide.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to discover active shooting between two groups at the illegal event with approximately 100-200 people in attendance, according to YSO Communications Officer Casey Schilperoort.
Schilperoort reported deputies found people were already fleeing the scene, leaving behind approximately 180 fighting roosters.
One male was injured and taken to a local hospital.
One male was deceased and found in a field near the intersection of Charvet and Hornby Road, Schilperoort reported.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
Anyone with information regarding the event is asked to call YSO Detective Sergio Reyna at (509) 574-2567.
Additionally, earlier during the past weekend, Wapato Police officers responded to a report of shooting in the 100 block of Donald Road near Wapato city limits.
When officers arrived on the scene Friday, April 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m., they discovered a man identified as Jesus Gomez Reyes, 46 of Wapato dead at the scene.
YSO deputies are assisting the city investigating the homicide and ask those with any information call Detective Brad Martin at (509) 574-2500
Those with information about either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.