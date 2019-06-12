YAKIMA — A Grandview man has been sentenced for the shooting of his parents.
Jaime Uribe Jr., now 19, was sentenced May 24 after entering guilty pleas for shooting each of his parents on Aug. 1, 2017.
He was 17 on the date of the shooting.
He will serve 9 months in prison, and 12 months of probation for first degree assault charges.
The shooting took place at 115 Wilson Highway, the home of Jaime Uribe Sr. and Lucia Uribe.
According to Police Chief Kal Fuller, there were four people in the home at the time of the shooting, the Uribes, Jaime Jr. and an older son.
Fuller said the investigation found there was fight between the two brothers. They attempted to stop the fight.
Jaime Jr. then fired a handgun once in the direction of his parents, Fuller said.
The single bullet struck his father in the arm, traveled and entered Lucia’s chest.
Jaime Sr. was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after being stabilized at Prosser Memorial Health.
Lucia was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after initial treatment at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.