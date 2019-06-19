YAKIMA — A 35-year-old man from Sunnyside has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and 36 months probation after entering a plea agreement for charges of child molestation.
Edgar Chavez Sanchez was arrested March 13, 2018 by Sunnyside Police after a Harrison Middle School counselor alerted Child Protective Services to his crimes.
The counselor learned a child was inappropriately touched by her uncle, and Police conducted several interviews prior to making the arrest.
Chavez Sanchez entered a plea agreement with the Yakima County Prosecutor, which was accepted by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld on April 26, 2019.
The prison sentence was ordered June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.