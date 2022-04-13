Sunnyside Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YSO) responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North 16th Street at the Cristo Rey Apartment complex just after 10 a.m. Monday, April 11.
A man stabbed at least two people with a pair of scissors in the chest.
One victim is a female and the gender of the second is not confirmed.
One patient was transported to Prosser Hospital and the other to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Sunnyside requested a K9 officer from the YSO. Grandview Police, Granger Police, and Washington State Patrol and the SWAT team were also at the location.
The suspect barricaded himself in his own apartment at the complex. He refused to come out and was taken into taken into custody after a four hour standoff at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Sierra Vista Middle School and Sun Valley Elementary School were in a Secure and Teach lockdown due to the incident in the area.
Roadways were closed during the standoff. North Avenue, 16th Street, 14th Street, and the intersection at Highway 241 and Sheller Road.
