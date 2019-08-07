MABTON — Saul Castellanos Barajas, 46, of Mabton, faced the judge in a preliminary hearing held in Yakima Superior Court this past Monday on several charges related to his possession of illegal drugs.
Yakima County LEAD Task Force arrested Barajas Aug. 1, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
In the court’s preliminary report, LEAD officers said they had worked two months before obtaining and serving a search warrant on Barajas.
No future court dates have been set at this time.
