YAKIMA — A man residing in Sunnyside faces charges of indecent liberties, unlawful imprisonment and unlawful possession of a firearm following his June 23 arrest.
Arturo Marin Ramirez, 40, has two sexual assault protection orders against him from prior cases, a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle M. Harthcock on June 24 said.
Court records show the orders are a result of a case pending trial from a February 2018 arrest.
Harthcock, having read the narrative, ordered Ramirez’s bail set at $40,000 and a July 8 arraignment date was scheduled.
A 16-year-old told Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies she was at Ramirez’s Sheller Road home in the early morning hours of June 23, where her boyfriend was visiting.
She said Ramirez isolated her from the boyfriend and touched her inappropriately. She tried to get away, but he held on to her, issuing what she perceived as threats.
The victim told police she was afraid of Ramirez, whom she knew possessed at least one gun and was involved in other criminal activity.
The narrative states she believed there were drugs on the property, and her boyfriend confirmed the information for deputies.
A deputy arrested Ramirez just after 5 p.m. and obtained a search warrant that resulted in the location of a gun, which Ramirez was prohibited from possessing.
Evidence of drug use was also uncovered during the search, and the deputy requested a high bail based on the comments made to the victim, the possession of the gun and the “alleged behavior with an outstanding charged felony crime.”
